Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.21 and last traded at $73.4080, with a volume of 74875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on Pentair from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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