Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Pentair also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.120 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Pentair Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 3,128,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,138. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Pentair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,414,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $355,574,000 after buying an additional 101,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 441,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,665,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $173,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 428,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here