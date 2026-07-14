Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

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Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,128,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. Pentair has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Wolfe Research cut Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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