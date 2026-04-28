Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Trading Down 9% - Here's What Happened

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) shares were down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.35 and last traded at $83.9780. Approximately 723,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,727,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.27.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 173.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $274,810,000 after purchasing an additional 305,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 312,574 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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