Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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Pentair Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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