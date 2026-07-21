Pentair (PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $1.0126 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $93.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here