Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 15,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,300,656.96. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Penumbra alerts: Sign Up

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.95. 251,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,274. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Penumbra's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,417,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Penumbra by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 70.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company's stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Penumbra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penumbra wasn't on the list.

While Penumbra currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here