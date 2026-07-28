Penumbra (PEN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $389.6440 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $374.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $370.47 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Penumbra Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PEN opened at $320.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $362.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $319.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Penumbra from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 209.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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