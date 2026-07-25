People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on People Incorporated Common Stock from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.62.

Get PPLI alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on PPLI

People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPLI opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.02. People Incorporated Common Stock has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On People Incorporated Common Stock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in People Incorporated Common Stock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 781,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,514,072 shares of the company's stock worth $98,301,000 after purchasing an additional 270,383 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People Incorporated Common Stock Company Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider People Incorporated Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and People Incorporated Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While People Incorporated Common Stock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here