People Incorporated Common Stock (PPLI) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.3992) per share and revenue of $433.7360 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get PPLI alerts: Sign Up

People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPLI opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. People Incorporated Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of People Incorporated Common Stock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in People Incorporated Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in People Incorporated Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 96.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in People Incorporated Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPLI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Company Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider People Incorporated Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and People Incorporated Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While People Incorporated Common Stock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here