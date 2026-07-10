PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $163.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock's previous close.
PEP has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo beat second-quarter revenue estimates, with sales of $24.18 billion up 6.4% year over year, helped by strong international demand and improved volumes. PepsiCo beats revenue estimates as volumes improve globally
- Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and maintained FY2026 guidance, which suggests management still expects growth to hold up despite near-term volatility. PepsiCo Q2 Profit Surges, Core Margin Drops, Confirms FY26 View; Stock Down
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to offer an attractive dividend profile, and some commentary argues the stock looks more compelling after the pullback versus its historical valuation range. PepsiCo’s Dividend Could Turn Patience Into Real Profit
- Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas cut its price target to $183 from $195 but kept an outperform rating, while Wells Fargo lowered its target to $140 and moved to equal weight, signaling more caution on the near-term setup. This PepsiCo Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PEP from $150 to $140, reflecting concern that growth may slow and that the shares may struggle to re-rate quickly. PepsiCo had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company
- Negative Sentiment: Management said high gas prices are keeping shoppers from visiting stores as often, which is hurting snack and drink purchases in North America and weighing on investor sentiment. PepsiCo Says High Gas Prices Are Keeping Shoppers From Buying Snacks and Drinks
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that PepsiCo’s U.S. business is under strain from weaker consumer spending, with investors worried that the turnaround is taking longer than expected despite the earnings beat. Pepsi Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.
PepsiCo Company Profile
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PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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