PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.05.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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