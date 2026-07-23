Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts: Sign Up

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $127,572.06. Following the sale, the director owned 114,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,021,650.60. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,306. This trade represents a 28.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,301 shares of the company's stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perdoceo Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perdoceo Education wasn't on the list.

While Perdoceo Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here