Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Short Interest Up 82.9% in June

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 133,538 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 73,016 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,118 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PERF

Perfect Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Perfect stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. Perfect has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perfect will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perfect

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Perfect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Perfect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perfect by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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