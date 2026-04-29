Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.1250.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perion Network from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Insider Buying and Selling at Perion Network

In other news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,580. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $67,640 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 209.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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