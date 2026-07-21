Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.64. Perion Network shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 244,367 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Perion Network and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.88.

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Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $375.86 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.74 million. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perion Network

In other news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $28,489.32. Following the sale, the director owned 54,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,967.34. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $65,943 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,278 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 103,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,446 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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