Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $15.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 611,784 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 918,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc NASDAQ: PESI is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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