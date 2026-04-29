Permian Resources (PR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3349 per share and revenue of $1.3555 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources's revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Permian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Permian Resources alerts: Sign Up

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Permian Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Permian Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,917,581.48. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 512,429 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $10,038,484.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,914,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,453,291.90. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,130,066 shares of company stock worth $58,837,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 265,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Permian Resources by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Permian Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources NYSE: PR is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Permian Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Permian Resources wasn't on the list.

While Permian Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here