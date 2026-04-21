Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.0870. 317,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,775,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPTA. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 4,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $119,555.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,315,872.45. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 8,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $256,881.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,975.37. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $1,581,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company's stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Inc NASDAQ: PPTA, formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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