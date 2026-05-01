Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1833) per share and revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.60).

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Perpetua Resources Stock Up 5.2%

PPTA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 4,079 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $119,555.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,872.45. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 8,699 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $256,881.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,202,975.37. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $1,581,853 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company's stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Inc NASDAQ: PPTA, formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

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