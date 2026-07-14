Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 10664380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,668.88. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $69,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,783,662. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock worth $5,599,929. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 406.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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