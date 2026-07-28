Personalis (PSNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Personalis to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $16.6880 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Personalis Price Performance

Personalis stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.25.

View Our Latest Report on PSNL

Insider Activity at Personalis

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $69,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,662. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,668.88. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 101,706 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Personalis by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Personalis by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 267,674 shares of the company's stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 82,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Personalis by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 217,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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