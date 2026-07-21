Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Trading Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. 915,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,297,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CATX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

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Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%. Research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 285,188 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,210,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company's stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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