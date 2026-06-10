Peter Leidel Sells 20,115 Shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 20,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $305,345.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,497,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,913,067.06. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 3,425,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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