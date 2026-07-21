Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as low as C$1.71. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 24,637 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.40 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrus Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$2.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Stock Down 0.6%

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$255.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald Gordon Cormack sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$39,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,029.20. This represents a 97.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $61,396 in the last 90 days. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company's core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

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