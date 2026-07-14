Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.08 and traded as low as GBX 190.40. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 191.21, with a volume of 798,023 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 240.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PETS

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.6%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

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