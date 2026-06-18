Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 2.6% - Should You Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.2550. Approximately 119,368,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 41,483,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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