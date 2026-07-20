Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.7470. Approximately 36,778,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 42,647,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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