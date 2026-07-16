Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.1330. 44,405,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 42,627,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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