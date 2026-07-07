Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Should You Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.0370. 43,867,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 42,799,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 23,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $3,862,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 85,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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