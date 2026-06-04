Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.4% Higher - What's Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.6980. 30,467,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 41,227,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer highlighted several new oncology pipeline developments, including an update to its lung cancer study, progress in an early bladder cancer combination trial with Astellas, and a new advanced lung cancer combo study. These announcements reinforce Pfizer’s growth prospects in cancer, a key area investors are watching for future revenue. Article Title

Pfizer highlighted several new oncology pipeline developments, including an update to its lung cancer study, progress in an early bladder cancer combination trial with Astellas, and a new advanced lung cancer combo study. These announcements reinforce Pfizer’s growth prospects in cancer, a key area investors are watching for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also announced a license agreement with Chai Discovery to accelerate drug discovery using AI, suggesting management is investing in faster, more efficient R&D capabilities that could improve long-term pipeline productivity. Article Title

Pfizer also announced a license agreement with Chai Discovery to accelerate drug discovery using AI, suggesting management is investing in faster, more efficient R&D capabilities that could improve long-term pipeline productivity. Positive Sentiment: At ASCO 2026, Pfizer presented strong Phase 3 oncology data for its BRAFTOVI and TALZENNA combinations, adding more evidence that the company’s cancer franchise could support longer-term growth. Article Title

At ASCO 2026, Pfizer presented strong Phase 3 oncology data for its BRAFTOVI and TALZENNA combinations, adding more evidence that the company’s cancer franchise could support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer presented at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is typically viewed as a routine investor-update event rather than a major new catalyst. Article Title

Pfizer presented at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is typically viewed as a routine investor-update event rather than a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Pfizer’s dividend appeal and comparisons with peers such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck, but these were mostly valuation/income-investing discussions rather than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on Pfizer’s dividend appeal and comparisons with peers such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck, but these were mostly valuation/income-investing discussions rather than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that Pfizer is still down meaningfully since its last earnings report, reflecting lingering investor concern about growth expectations and post-earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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