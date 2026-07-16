Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.0833.

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Pharvaris from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Pharvaris Stock Up 2.1%

PHVS stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharvaris

In related news, Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares of Pharvaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,089,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 315,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,185,276.83. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lesage sold 30,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,089,649.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,959.81. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,065. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pharvaris by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,569 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pharvaris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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