Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $73.4450 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 584.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 322.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company's core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom's research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company's lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

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