Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $29.94. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 41,780 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,204,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 626,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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