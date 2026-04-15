Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.3870. Approximately 28,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 273,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $369,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,766.40. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 305,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,804,434 over the last three months. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock worth $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,335 shares of the company's stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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