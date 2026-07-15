Phil Aspin Purchases 13 Shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin bought 13 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 per share, for a total transaction of £175.50.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total transaction of £320,831.96.

On Monday, May 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 12 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,389 per share, for a total transaction of £166.68.

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United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,366 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion during the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,431.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UU

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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