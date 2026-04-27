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Phil Urban Acquires 53 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mitchells & Butlers logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Phil Urban bought 53 shares on April 24 at an average of GBX 258 each (total £136.74), after purchasing 52 shares on January 30 at GBX 263.
  • Mitchells & Butlers was trading around GBX 261.96 midday, below its 50‑day SMA (GBX 274.09) and close to its 200‑day SMA (GBX 264.64); the stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88.
  • Analyst stance: Four analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Hold, giving a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 511, while Berenberg has issued a GBX 1,150 target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 53 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £136.74.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 30th, Phil Urban bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £136.76.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.2%

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 261.96. The stock had a trading volume of 604,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,922. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.64. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 232 and a twelve month high of GBX 308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 511.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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