Phil Urban Acquires 53 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 53 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, with a total value of £136.74.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Phil Urban bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, for a total transaction of £136.76.

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Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.2%

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 261.96. The stock had a trading volume of 604,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,922. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.64. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 232 and a twelve month high of GBX 308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 511.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

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