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Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company raised its price target on Philip Morris International to $215 from $200 and reiterated a buy rating, implying about 10.4% upside from the current share price.
  • Recent analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with BTIG starting coverage at a buy and $216 target, while consensus data shows a Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $198.67.
  • Philip Morris posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting EPS of $2.20 and revenue of $11.19 billion, both above estimates, though the company also trimmed full-year guidance because of currency and conflict-related headwinds.
  • Interested in Philip Morris International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.67.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE PM opened at $194.67 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $199.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,230,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris beat Q2 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.20 versus consensus near $2.05 and revenue of $11.19 billion versus expectations of $10.60 billion, driven by strong international sales and resilient cigarette demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Smoke-free products, especially Zyn nicotine pouches, showed strong momentum after recent regulatory approval, supporting the company’s growth story and confidence in its long-term transition away from traditional tobacco. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research upgraded Philip Morris International to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish sentiment following the earnings release and helping support the stock near its highs. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management raised investment plans for Zyn and highlighted a “confident smoke-free future,” which is constructive for the long term but also signals ongoing spending to defend growth. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The company cut full-year EPS guidance, citing currency headwinds and conflict-related costs in the Middle East, which tempered the upside from the strong quarterly beat. Article Title

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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Analyst Recommendations for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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