Philip Morris International (PM) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $10.6440 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.1%

PM opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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