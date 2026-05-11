Phillip Securities Raises Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target to $202.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Phillip Securities from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Phillip Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $114.90 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s latest results were very strong, with revenue growth accelerating sharply and the company continuing to post exceptional margins and profitability, reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven growth.

Palantir’s latest results were very strong, with revenue growth accelerating sharply and the company continuing to post exceptional margins and profitability, reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Palantir to $225 from $210 and kept a Buy rating after the earnings report, signaling confidence that the business momentum remains intact.

Citi raised its price target on Palantir to $225 from $210 and kept a Buy rating after the earnings report, signaling confidence that the business momentum remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight Palantir as a key AI and defense-tech beneficiary, and Cathie Wood’s sizable stake has also kept the stock in the spotlight as a long-term AI winner.

Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight Palantir as a key AI and defense-tech beneficiary, and Cathie Wood’s sizable stake has also kept the stock in the spotlight as a long-term AI winner. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles describe Palantir as a “golden goose” or a “high-class problem” story, noting that demand for its software is outpacing supply, which is positive for the business but may also limit near-term upside if execution cannot keep pace. Article Title

Several recent articles describe Palantir as a “golden goose” or a “high-class problem” story, noting that demand for its software is outpacing supply, which is positive for the business but may also limit near-term upside if execution cannot keep pace. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage frames Palantir as a hot but crowded trade, with investors debating whether its valuation is already stretched despite the company’s rapid growth. Article Title

Other coverage frames Palantir as a hot but crowded trade, with investors debating whether its valuation is already stretched despite the company’s rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Some recent pieces warn that Palantir’s powerful AI narrative may be meeting very high investor expectations, raising the risk of a pullback if future results or guidance fail to match the market’s enthusiasm.

Some recent pieces warn that Palantir’s powerful AI narrative may be meeting very high investor expectations, raising the risk of a pullback if future results or guidance fail to match the market’s enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: One Wall Street Journal report argued that AI could become both a product advantage and a competitive threat for Palantir, suggesting the company could face pressure if customers adopt third-party AI models instead of its own tools. Article Title

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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