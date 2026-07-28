Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland Sells 3,523 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $743,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,683.85. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Vanessa Allen Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 563 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $118,798.63.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.01. 541,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $216.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is 50.05%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,301 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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