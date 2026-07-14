Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.2890, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Get PECO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.43.

Read Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund PDN now owns 25,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here