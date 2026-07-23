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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Phillips Edison & Company beat quarterly expectations, posting EPS of $0.33 versus analysts’ estimate of $0.18, while revenue came in at $189.62 million, slightly above consensus.
  • The REIT raised FY 2026 guidance to an EPS range of 0.950 to 0.970, signaling management’s updated outlook after the earnings report.
  • Shares fell 1.6% on Thursday despite the beat, and the company also announced a monthly dividend of $0.1083 per share, implying a 3.0% yield.
  • Interested in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 926,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,643. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Read More

Earnings History for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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