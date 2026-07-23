Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get PECO alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 926,335 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,642. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here