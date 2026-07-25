Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PECO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.14.

Get PECO alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PECO stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 115.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Pensionfund PDN raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund PDN now owns 25,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 56.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. this week:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here