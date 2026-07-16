Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1828 per share and revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4%

PECO stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $333,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company's stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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