PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.8333.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHIN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

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Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in PHINIA by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.13.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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