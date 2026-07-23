PHINIA (PHIN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $918.8260 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.13. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,195.49. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PHINIA by 1,787.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.67.

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About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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