Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Photronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Photronics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.37. Photronics has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $209.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.47 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.47%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Photronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Photronics by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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