Photronics (PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $216.4670 million for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Photronics Stock Up 8.9%

PLAB stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Photronics has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, COO Hsueh-Chun Wang sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $872,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 113,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,144,268. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Macricostas sold 121,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $5,204,070.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,068 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,879.92. The trade was a 26.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,144 shares of company stock worth $15,061,759. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Photronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Photronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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